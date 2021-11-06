Keith Millen pleased with Carlisle’s professionalism in win over Horsham

Keith Millen hailed Carlisle’s professionalism after beating non-league Horsham 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup.

Brad Young scored the first and set up Zach Clough’s late second to end the minnows’ remarkable run.

The seventh-tier side kept the League Two strugglers at bay for almost 70 minutes.

But Millen, who presided over his first win since taking over the club, said: “It’s a good win for this group of players after the last few weeks.

“They were really professional and stuck to the task well. We all know everyone loves a cup upset and the pressure was on us.

“Hopefully we can take this win with us into the league because we need results and we all know that.”

Horsham did themselves proud in their first appearance against a Football League side since 2008.

Goalkeeper Sam Howes pulled off some five saves to keep the Isthmian Premier Division club in the game.

And Hornets’ manager Dominic di Paola said: “These players can be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

“It’s been a great journey for us as a group and as a club. I couldn’t be any more proud of these players if I tried.

“Of course we’re disappointed and would have loved to go through. That’s the glamour of the FA Cup.

“But we’ve come to a great club, a great ground and haven’t embarrassed ourselves. We’ve enjoyed it immensely.”