Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink relieved as Burton advance

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:02 pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (PA)
Relieved Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink saluted his team’s “moment of magic” which ultimately handed his side a 2-1 FA Cup win at League One rivals Fleetwood.

Daniel Jebbison notched a 77th-minute winner in awful conditions on the Fylde coast.

Fleetwood struck early when Joe Garner poked home from close range, though their lead lasted just two minutes as Joe Powell fired home sweetly from 20 yards.

Jebbison’s late winner meant Fleetwood’s cup hopes were dashed at the first hurdle for the second season running.

“That was a real character-type performance, and one which we badly needed because of the conditions,” said Hasselbaink.

“I think it was worse today than it was when we played here earlier in the season.

“There wasn’t that much in the game, we needed to find a moment of magic, and we found that near the end.

“We needed that bit of quality to win the game, and thankfully we found that moment with Tom’s (Hamer) cross and Daniel Jebbison’s finish.

“We found that moment, Fleetwood couldn’t, and that has proved to be the difference.”

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson said: “We needed that desire out there, but we don’t seem to have that in certain situations at the moment.

“We have to be more ruthless, because if you can come out with the ball from your 50-50s, it stops the opposition getting easy chances.

“We are getting punished for any slight mistakes it seems, but if you give away opportunities at any level you will get punished.

“We did look a threat in the first half, but you can’t just rely on 45 minutes of a performance, like we’ve done again today.”

