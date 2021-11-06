Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Cunningham dedicates Buxton’s FA Cup win to previous management team

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:03 pm
Buxton advanced in the FA Cup (Scott Heavey/PA)
Buxton advanced in the FA Cup (Scott Heavey/PA)

New boss Steve Cunningham paid tribute to Buxton’s former management duo after Diego De Girolamo’s late goal earned the Northern Premier League outfit a famous 1-0 FA Cup first round win at York.

The ex-Curzon Ashton chief and assistant Damian Crossley only replaced sacked duo Gary Hayward and Mark Ward on Tuesday.

But their inherited squad produced a superb display in its first appearance at this stage since 1962.

“I fully respect it has been earned and created by others,” said Cunningham. “All I have done is stand on the sidelines and tried to be an organiser and a supporter.

“This (win) is down to the club, the players and the previous management team.

“But if you look at the game as a whole it could have been 7-2. Our keeper pulled off a couple of worldie saves at vital moments.

“But it could have been 4-0 at half-time.”

On De Girolamo’s winner against the club where he spent three spells on loan, Cunningham added: “Diego is a centre-forward who will have 20 chances and if he doesn’t finish 19 of them, he will still be sharp to score the 20th.”

York boss Steve Watson said: “Buxton started better than we did but we had 90 minutes to put that behind us.

“So it is disappointing we didn’t improve the whole game. Once we started that way we seemed unable to lift ourselves out of it.

“Buxton are a good side but this was a huge opportunity for us to advance. This has taken me by surprise. I am not trying to kid anyone – this was by no means good enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal