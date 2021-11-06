Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Howe watches on at Amex Stadium as he closes in on Newcastle job

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: November 6, 2021, 6:09 pm
Eddie Howe (centre), Newcastle owner Amanda Staveley (right) and former Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall watched Newcastle at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Prospective Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was among the crowd at Brighton on Saturday evening as the Magpies edged closer to making an appointment.

The 43-year-old was pictured sitting next to Amanda Staveley, whose consortium bought out Mike Ashley last month, in the stands at the Amex Stadium during the Premier League clash between the two sides.

Newcastle are understood to have agreed a deal in principle with the former Bournemouth manager to take over at St James’ Park, more than two weeks after head coach Steve Bruce’s exit.

His was one of two names on a whittled-down shortlist, along with that of Villarreal’s Unai Emery, drawn up following a lengthy process.

After initial soundings, the Spaniard was approached, but rejected the opportunity to head for Tyneside, prompting the new owners to open formal talks with Howe, who has been out of the game since leaving the Cherries in the wake of relegation from the top flight at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Magpies kicked off at Brighton sitting at the foot of the table as a result of Norwich’s 2-1 win at Brentford.

