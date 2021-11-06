Spireites’ spirit impresses boss as they come from behind to beat Southend

Chesterfield boss James Rowe hailed his side as ‘outstanding’ following their 3-1 win against Southend United in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Spireites fought back from a goal down to triumph at the Technique Stadium and Rowe was full of praise for his injury-hit side, who were without 10 players.

He said: “I thought it was an outstanding performance from us in terms of where we are and in terms of who is unavailable.

“It was a fantastic afternoon and I’m sure there were a lot of smiles in the stands. It was a good cup tie and topsy-turvy.

Southend went in front after just four minutes with Rhys Murphy firing home but Chesterfield equalised just two minutes later when Saidou Khan headed home a deep left wing cross from Calvin Miller.

The Spireites went in front in the 14th minute when defender Luke Croll swept the ball home and the hosts sealed their win in the 79th minute when substitute Kabonga Tshimanga sent a fine finish into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

Southend wasted a penalty late on with Sam Dalby firing over, before Chesterfield’s Calvin Miller and Southend’s Zak Brunt were both sent off seven minutes into stoppage time after tangling off the ball.

Shrimpers boss Kevin Maher said: “It’s disappointing to lose.

“We started brilliantly and got a great goal but then we conceded too easily.

“We conceded straight away and it’s not good enough really.”