Ebbsfleet boss felt his side deserved more in FA Cup defeat at Leyton Orient

Dennis Kutrieb felt his Ebbsfleet side’s performance deserved more in their 1-0 FA Cup first-round defeat at League Two Leyton Orient.

O’s striker Aaron Drinan scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute to end sixth-tier Ebbsfleet’s hopes of a cup upset.

United boss Kutrieb said: “We were very unlucky and I thought that we were on top of our opponents for at least 80 minutes. I am really disappointed but good luck to Leyton Orient, they got the goal and they are in the next round of the cup.

“I thought we had three really good chances in the game, they were key moments for us but we didn’t have the composure then when it mattered like we did in our last games.

“I am proud of my team, it is hard to play against a league team because they know how to defend and know what to do and you could see late in the game they know how to time waste.

“But good luck to Leyton Orient and congratulations to them but as I say, it is a day when I am really, really, disappointed and it is a tough one for me to take because at 1-0, you are always in the game and there’s always a chance you can get something out of the game.

“But that’s football and if we can deliver these performances during the season, then I don’t have to worry about my team.”

Orient boss Kenny Jackett was satisfied with the outcome as his side avoided a banana skin.

“I am pleased we got the job done and we are in the second-round draw,” he said.

“We knew Ebbsfleet had nothing to lose but we came and played very well to overcome that element.

“We had some good opportunities, particularly in the second half. We got players in and around their box and we had chances and sometimes when you don’t take them it does make you nervous.

“But overall, I thought it was an excellent win for us because it was always going to be a tricky tie.

“We knew they would be up for it and they were so to get through is very pleasing.

“It’s nice to have Aaron Drinan in form and it was a key goal he scored which is always nice and ultimately the decisive factor to get us into the next round.

“I have a lot of respect for Ebbsfleet and knew they would give us a hard game today.”