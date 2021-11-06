Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City cruise to derby win as Chelsea slip up against Burnley

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:11 pm
Bernardo Silva scored the second for City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bernardo Silva scored the second for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City piled the misery on Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 victory in the derby.

United’s last home game was an embarrassing 5-0 humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to another one-sided defeat at Old Trafford.

City cruised to a Premier League victory far more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and a Bernardo Silva effort in the first half was enough to seal the bragging rights for their supporters.

Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League – Old Trafford
Bernardo Silva celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring Manchester City’s second goal at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Matej Vydra’s late goal stunned Chelsea as Burnley salvaged a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The substitute netted the Clarets’ only real chance, cancelling out Kai Havertz’s header.

The hosts dominated until the 79th minute, only for a short lapse in concentration to let in Vydra.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will still go into the international break top of the table, but the German coach will doubtless be frustrated by dropping two points at home.

Goals from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki saw Norwich finally break their duck with a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

A superb solo effort from Normann and Pukki’s penalty secured a first success of the season for the beleaguered Canaries.

Rico Henry pulled a goal back for Brentford but Daniel Farke’s side held on for a first away victory in the Premier League in almost two years, since beating Everton at Goodison Park in November 2019.

Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher fired Crystal Palace to a 2-0 victory at home to Wolves.

