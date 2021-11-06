Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bromley made it really difficult – Paul Warne relieved after Rotherham progress

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:13 pm
Rotherham manager Paul Warne was happy to get past Bromley (Nick Potts/PA)
Rotherham manager Paul Warne praised his players for getting through the tough challenge posed by non-league battlers Bromley in the FA Cup first round.

The contest was effectively ended just prior to the break, with Ben Wiles and Freddie Ladapo striking in quick succession.

Bromley’s task of getting back into the game were dealt a further blow when one of their half-time substitutes, Haji Mnoga, was given a straight red card for a wild tackle on Chiedozie Ogbene before Will Grigg made it 3-0 10 minutes from time.

Warne said: “I don’t know if it was comfortable, they made it really difficult for us and they could have taken the lead.

“It was possibly more difficult than the scoreline suggests.

“Fortunately we rode our defensive moments and managed to take the lead. Wilesy scored an absolute screamer and to get the second goal just before half-time knocked the stuffing out of them a little bit.

“With the sending-off, the game was sort of over. Overall it was a really professional performance. We could have scored more goals.

“On another day they could have scored and the game could have taken a different turn. But we came out on top and I am really pleased. Our attitude was spot on.

“I don’t think anyone is complaining about a red card. The player did lose control.”

Bromley manager Andy Woodman said: “I thought there were three big decisions the referee had to make and he got one right and two wrong.

“The first goal was offside and a foul. I think if we had body-checked a player like that, it would have been given against us. The corner wasn’t a corner. Their guy headed it out.

“That is my little bit of disappointment because I thought if we could have got to half-time, I felt we were in the game. The two quick goals killed us.

“The referee and linesmen’s decisions weren’t on point. But we have given an account of ourselves.

“I am disappointed because I wanted to be the team who did something special in the cup but it wasn’t meant to be.

“Though Rotherham are in League One, they’re a Championship side. They have players all over the place.

“I thought we weathered a storm and my gameplan was to get to half-time and be tight for 10 minutes in the second half before going for broke. It knocked the wind out of our sails a little bit.”

On the red card, Woodman added: “I was more just relieved that the boy got up. It was looking bad at one point.

“It was a red and there is no doubt about that. Then it became a mountain for us but we still had chances.”

