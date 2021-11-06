Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Garrard thrilled as Boreham Wood reach second round and make club history

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:21 pm
Luke Garrard was delighted to see his side reach the second round again (Tim Goode/PA)
Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard saluted his history boys after watching his side edge past Eastleigh and into the FA Cup second round.

Wood striker Scott Boden scored in each half as the National League leaders saw off Ben Strevens’ men.

Boden struck in first-half stoppage time when he turned in Kane Smith’s cross at the far post. The 31-year-old added Wood’s second goal on 61 minutes when he poked home a pass from Josh Rees.

Boden was cruelly denied a hat-trick by the assistant’s flag late on, yet the hosts held out against their fellow fifth-tier opponents.

Wood manager Garrard said: “Job done. All we want to do in the FA Cup is get to the next round. The result is the main focus and I thought our attitude was superb.

“We’re in the hat for the second round and that’s a little bit of history for our club, as I believe we haven’t done that in back-to-back seasons since 1977.

“’Bodes’ is a one-in-three striker at this level, he’s a bright individual and he’s gone and scored two today. His third finish was outstanding but unfortunately it’s been chalked off.”

Spitfires manager Strevens accused Boreham Wood of gamesmanship after home goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond went down and received lengthy treatment during a spell of first-half pressure from the visitors.

Strevens said: “We were the better team in the first half but the goal just before half-time meant I had to try and pick the players up at the break.

“They’ve scored in injury time of the first half that the ref’s added on for when their goalkeeper went down to give them the chance to stop us playing.

“He wasn’t injured but that’s the rule, that he can’t go off the pitch. But it gives them a couple of minutes to try and tell their players how to stop us.

“It’s football, it’s gamesmanship, but it’s frustrating.”

