Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘We’re thrilled’ – Kidderminster celebrate FA Cup upset

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:23 pm
Kidderminster celebrated an FA Cup win over Grimsby (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Kidderminster celebrated an FA Cup win over Grimsby (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Kidderminster assistant Jimmy O’Connor urged his victorious players to make the most of their FA Cup upset of Grimsby.

Ashley Hemmings’ cool penalty 18 minutes from time decided a hard-fought tie.

Hemmings sent Max Crocombe the wrong way from the spot after Ethan Freemantle was brought down by Luke Waterfall, the goal coming shortly after Michee Efete had been denied by the outside of a post at the other end.

“We’re thrilled and have told the boys they have to enjoy these moments,” said O’Connor.

“After the past couple of years, with Covid and the situation with having no crowds, seeing the looks on the faces of everyone afterwards is what we play this game for.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere all day and to get the result and make everyone’s weekend was brilliant for us.

“We knew what we were up against. We were well prepared and this group of players is growing in belief and stature, they are becoming men.

“They looked after each other out there and solved problems, they have a bit of heart and that helps. We had to show all of that and I cannot speak highly enough of them.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst admitted he had “no real complaints” about the penalty decision.

“I knew it was going to be difficult and credit to Kidderminster,” he added.

“In possession they are probably better than some of the teams we have faced and will face.

“We dealt with a lot of that, but then it got a bit scrappy, we gave away the penalty and that allowed them to hook on a lot of balls. They had willing runners that kept the ball up the pitch and made it difficult to get any kind of momentum or create anything of note.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal