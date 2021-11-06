Matt Taylor ‘exceptionally pleased with the performance’ in Walsall’s FA Cup win

Walsall coach Matt Taylor was full of praise for his players after seeing them extend their unbeaten run to eight matches by beating non-league King’s Lynn 1-0 in the FA Cup.

An early Brendan Kiernan goal was enough to see the Saddlers progress to the second round with a narrow victory over the National League strugglers.

Taylor said: “We showed the ultimate respect to the opposition and the challenge from me to the players before the game was to make sure we’re in the hat and they’ve achieved that.

“The players have continued their good run of form and we’ve now kept two clean sheets in a row on the road.

“I was exceptionally pleased with the performance and that the players were willing to put their bodies on the line to keep a clean sheet.”

Hayden White set the only goal of the game up for Kiernan and Taylor added: “Hayden is getting stronger in terms of what he brings physically and technically to the team and he is a player the club have done exceptionally well to tie down on a contract.”

Beaten Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse felt his side gave the Saddlers a run for their money in the second half.

“I thought second half we we were excellent and played on the front foot,” he said.

“I thought we gave them too much respect and looked a scared side in the first half, but after the break we asked more questions of them by playing higher up the pitch.”