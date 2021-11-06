Another win at Sunderland delights Nigel Clough as Mansfield progress in FA Cup

Nigel Clough was delighted with another successful trip to the Stadium of Light as his Mansfield side claimed a narrow 1-0 victory to knock Sunderland out of the Emirates FA Cup.

A full year since Clough was in the stands to witness the Stags earn a win by the same scoreline at the same stage of the competition, he got to do it all over again.

That game was, strictly speaking, his first in charge of Mansfield and this time around he got to enjoy it from the technical area as Rhys Oates’ fifth-minute winner proved decisive.

“It’s very special for the fans and for the players as well,” said Clough, having now won four times on Wearside during his spells with Burton and Mansfield.

“You don’t get to play in many stadiums like this. It was a tough old second half. The first half we played very well and we could have gone ahead.

“We did well when we came here with Burton and we have done well in the last couple of seasons here. This result is better given the progress Sunderland have made in the last 12 months.

“We set up with energy, with five midfielders and to break once we won the ball and we didn’t want to sit back.

“We haven’t had too much luck this season so we were due a bit. But our back four was very good indeed, especially with two makeshift centre halves.”

The hosts, in a League One promotion race, just could not get going against a team sitting 20th in the fourth tier and without an away win all season.

While Lee Johnson was left frustrated by the outcome, Clough was obviously far more satisfied and hopes that it can be the catalyst for a climb up the League Two table.

He added: “It worked for us 12 months ago here because we got a boost after that win.

“We are desperate to get up the table and now we have had two wins and two clean sheets in a row to build confidence.

“We have had a torrid run with injuries and suspensions but hopefully we are coming out of that now. Every team will have dips this season and we had ours too early.”

Oates, who was playing his football just down the A19 at Hartlepool last season, returned to the north east to hit the early winner as he made the most of an error from Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Boos from the home fans greeted the final whistle.

Johnson, who played under Clough on loan at Derby briefly, said: “Our technical performance was poor today.

“Some of these players should have made a real claim for the Ipswich game because they are frustrated they are not in the team.

“They should have been saying ‘I’m going to show the manager and everyone else’. But it fizzled out in terms of making that statement.

“I have a big job in maintaining confidence levels and that is the most challenging thing in football. They have to cope with external influences better.

“Then there’s the other bits…if a ball goes out can we get it back in play within five seconds? You are looking for little bits.

“We have to turn the tide and buck the trend, first of all for Tuesday in the Papa John’s Trophy and then in an important game against Ipswich.”