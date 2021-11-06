Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Micky Mellon pleased with Tranmere’s response at Crawley

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:43 pm
Micky Mellon got the reaction he wanted (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon got the reaction he wanted (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boss Micky Mellon got the reaction he was looking for from his Tranmere side after Callum McManaman’s first-half strike clinched a 1-0 FA Cup win at League Two rivals Crawley.

Winger McManaman, who won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2013, settled the issue with a close-range effort to register his first goal since scoring the winner against Walsall on the opening day.

Mellon had described Rovers’ 2-0 defeat at Mansfield last week as a “really poor all-round performance”, following on from a 2-0 home defeat to Northampton.

The Rovers chief made four changes and was delighted with the way his side proved difficult to beat.

He said: “We came here to win after two not-so-good performances and we wanted to be tough and resolute.

“We respect Crawley but we wanted to be that bit solid in there. We set up to be difficult to beat and we are delighted with the result.”

Crawley came closest to equalising when keeper Ross Doohan blocked a goal-bound shot from top scorer Kwesi Appiah, and Mellon said: “The keeper made one terrific save.

“It’s great to be in the second round and to be able to fight for a possible prize in the third round. It’s a big win and I’m very satisfied.”

Crawley have now lost their last five games in all competitions – their worst run under John Yems – but have been been beset by injury and suspension problems and Yems said the players on duty were the only fit ones at the club.

“It was another frustrating day but after conceding another soft goal the lads had a go in the second half,” he said.

“Injuries and suspensions don’t help and we now need to stick together. The players that were playing were the only fit players we have at the club.

“We’ve got to be better. Credit to Tranmere, I like them as a club, but we’ve got to get our finger out rapid.

“The good thing is this (run of defeats) is happening now and not at the end of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal