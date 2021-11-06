We didn’t respect the game – Paul Cook rages at Ipswich display

Ipswich boss Paul Cook claimed “you could write a book” on what his team did wrong in their 1-1 FA Cup first-round draw at home to League Two Oldham.

The hosts, who won the competition in 1978 but have not tasted victory in a home tie since 2009, were frustrated by the stubborn Latics, who matched their higher division opponents for much of the encounter.

Wes Burns gave Town the lead after eight minutes when he pounced on Macauley Bonne’s cross before Davis Keillor-Dunn curled in a smart equaliser.

The visitors also missed a second-half penalty, Dylan Bahamboula’s spot-kick saved by Christian Walton after the same player had been pulled back in the box.

Cook, who made only one change from the team that beat Wycombe 4-1 in the league on Tuesday night, said his side “did not respect the game”.

“Picking the same team, the same team that four nights ago got probably a standing ovation by an ecstatic support, then I’ve watched the exact same players today play like that,” he said.

“Sometimes as a manager, you just look at the floor and shake your head because our inconsistency at the minute is our consistency.

“We didn’t respect the game today, we didn’t show an appetite to win a football game, we didn’t have the hunger that good teams have to turn up regularly.

“Oldham were full value for a draw today. We didn’t create enough chances, you could just write a book on what we did wrong.

“Even if that was a difficult day for us today, which it was, we should have found a way to win.

“Unfortunately for us, we relied on a great penalty save from Christian Walton to keep us in the hat.”

Oldham manager Keith Curle revealed he tested his players’ mathematical abilities before the tie.

“Before the game I gave the players a maths equation that they needed to work out,” he said. “If 10 outfield players give one percent extra then we’ll end up 10 percent extra and within that equation that 10 percent extra will be an extra player,” he said.

“Everyone’s got to play their part in doing that little bit extra and giving us that advantage and I thought we did that. I thought we were brave, I thought the players understood the game plan and I thought we executed it very well.

“One slight disappointment is that I think we had a few opportunities where we could have hurt them a little bit more with the ball, entering into the final third. We got a little bit too excited when we had opportunities.

“It could have been a different scoreline again, but we’re respectful, we know we were playing against a very good football club, a very good team.

“I think we might have upset a few coupons today.”