Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

We didn’t respect the game – Paul Cook rages at Ipswich display

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:53 pm
Paul Cook was less than impressed with Ipswich’s performance (Nigel French/PA).
Paul Cook was less than impressed with Ipswich’s performance (Nigel French/PA).

Ipswich boss Paul Cook claimed “you could write a book” on what his team did wrong in their 1-1 FA Cup first-round draw at home to League Two Oldham.

The hosts, who won the competition in 1978 but have not tasted victory in a home tie since 2009, were frustrated by the stubborn Latics, who matched their higher division opponents for much of the encounter.

Wes Burns gave Town the lead after eight minutes when he pounced on Macauley Bonne’s cross before Davis Keillor-Dunn curled in a smart equaliser.

The visitors also missed a second-half penalty, Dylan Bahamboula’s spot-kick saved by Christian Walton after the same player had been pulled back in the box.

Cook, who made only one change from the team that beat Wycombe 4-1 in the league on Tuesday night, said his side “did not respect the game”.

“Picking the same team, the same team that four nights ago got probably a standing ovation by an ecstatic support, then I’ve watched the exact same players today play like that,” he said.

“Sometimes as a manager, you just look at the floor and shake your head because our inconsistency at the minute is our consistency.

“We didn’t respect the game today, we didn’t show an appetite to win a football game, we didn’t have the hunger that good teams have to turn up regularly.

“Oldham were full value for a draw today. We didn’t create enough chances, you could just write a book on what we did wrong.

“Even if that was a difficult day for us today, which it was, we should have found a way to win.

“Unfortunately for us, we relied on a great penalty save from Christian Walton to keep us in the hat.”

Oldham manager Keith Curle revealed he tested his players’ mathematical abilities before the tie.

“Before the game I gave the players a maths equation that they needed to work out,” he said. “If 10 outfield players give one percent extra then we’ll end up 10 percent extra and within that equation that 10 percent extra will be an extra player,” he said.

“Everyone’s got to play their part in doing that little bit extra and giving us that advantage and I thought we did that. I thought we were brave, I thought the players understood the game plan and I thought we executed it very well.

“One slight disappointment is that I think we had a few opportunities where we could have hurt them a little bit more with the ball, entering into the final third. We got a little bit too excited when we had opportunities.

“It could have been a different scoreline again, but we’re respectful, we know we were playing against a very good football club, a very good team.

“I think we might have upset a few coupons today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal