Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Veljko Paunovic hails ‘perfect baptism’ for super-sub teenager Jahmari Clarke

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 7:15 pm
Veljko Paunovic was impressed with teenage striker Jahmari Clarke (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Veljko Paunovic was impressed with teenage striker Jahmari Clarke (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said teenage substitute Jahmari Clarke experienced a “perfect baptism” after scoring twice as the Royals beat Birmingham 2-1 in a delayed game at St Andrew’s.

Striker Clarke, 18, a half-time replacement for George Puscas, scored in the 70th and 82nd minutes to turn the game on its head after Reading trailed to Scott Hogan’s third-minute strike.

The game was delayed for 35 minutes after engineers were called to fix a system failure which meant tickets could not be scanned, there was no CCTV and wifi was affected.

Blues led when Hogan latched onto an underhit backpass from captain Liam Moore and rounded goalkeeper Luke Southwood before tapping into the empty net.

But academy scholar Clarke scored his first senior goals to end the team’s 409-minute drought.

First he headed home a cross from John Swift, then he smashed home the rebound after his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

“It took him a couple of times to finish the second goal – and it took a few years off my life before it hit the net!” said Paunovic, who was forced to watch the game from home as he is isolating with Covid-19.

“But he did well. He’s a young lad with very good potential and given the circumstances, he was called up and did very well.

“This is the moment he has been born as a professional – it was a perfect baptism for him.

“He has fantastic physical presence, power, a determination in the box to finish the actions, so he has the narrow mindset to score, which is good for a striker.”

Paunovic insisted he was not fearing a fifth straight defeat despite trailing at half-time.

“I was thinking how we were going to fix it and I know we have options every game and I know we can flip results.

“The inconsistency and the complacency they (Birmingham) showed were our allies and we took our chances and did very well in the second half.”

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer admitted his side did not deserve anything from the game.

“I didn’t think we played well at all,” he said.

“Even the things we are good at – competing and second balls – they were better than us and I couldn’t see that happening today.

“I was really confident going into the game – I thought we’d take that winning mentality into this one.

“I felt Reading were there for the taking if we wanted it. But maybe it was one game too many for the small group we have left.”

Bowyer added: “I can’t fault the players – even today they tried their hardest but we fell a little bit short.

“We got a gift from there to go 1-0 up, but I just felt in possession and out of possession we weren’t our normal selves.

“There were nice little passages here and there but not enough to win the game.

“Again on chances, Troy (Deeney) hit the post at a vital time, I think for their second goal there was a foul on (Jeremie) Bela on the halfway line, but these are small margins.

“If Troy scores we win the game – that’s it, it’s over. He hit a post and then they went and scored.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal