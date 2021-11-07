Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly praised for wonder save in win over Aberdeen

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 11:47 am
Former QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly made a great save for Motherwell (Tess Derry/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised goalkeeper Liam Kelly following his a wonder save in Saturday’s 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Aberdeen – and admitted he thought Lewis Ferguson had scored.

Kelly was dropped from the Scotland squad for the upcoming internationals against Moldova and Denmark, but put in a fine performance against the Dons.

The 25-year-old had already saved from Marley Watkins before Kevin Van Veen’s quickfire double put the visitors on the road to victory.

But the home side pressed for a way back into the game, and Kelly’s stunning save from Ferguson’s header with 15 minutes left did much to ensure his side took the points.

“I’ve not seen it because it was down the far end, but I actually though it was in the goal,” Alexander admitted.

“It was a fantastic save. We can’t say we’re surprised by it because we know what a good goalkeeper he is.

“Our focus is on Motherwell, but I don’t think Liam has to do anything different.

“(Scotland boss) Steve Clarke knows he’s a good goalkeeper – he has other good goalkeepers and you can’t pick them all.

“He’s a top goalkeeper and he led the group this week with his personality and character.”

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass challenged his side to bounce back from this defeat after the international break and hopes his lengthy injury list will ease in time for the match against Dundee United in a fortnight.

“The team showed they have something about them over the past few weeks,” he said.

“We know we have a good group of players. You get the plaudits when you’re winning and doing well and you have to take it on the chin when you don’t.

“It’s frustrating and we have to look towards Dundee United now.

“There’s a few players will be fairly close to being ready for that game so I’m hopeful – but not confident – some of them can make a return.”

