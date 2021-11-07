Jota and Kyogio Furuhashi grab two apiece as Celtic make it five wins in a row

Jota and Kyogio Furuhashi both scored twice as Celtic continued their impressive away run with a 4-2 victory against Dundee at Dens Park.

The pair both scored early in each half as Celtic made it five wins in a row on the road.

Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft headed home replies for the hosts in each half but Celtic were largely in control of the cinch Premiership contest.

Jota also set up a goal while Anthony Ralston supplied the other three assists and Nir Bitton also shone in the middle of Celtic’s midfield.

The game got under way after some Celtic fans disrupted both a Remembrance Sunday silence and kick-off.

The silence – to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth service people in the two world wars and later conflicts – was not observed by a small section from the start. Referee Alan Muir then appeared to call an early halt after some away fans started singing a song about Aidan McAnespie, who was shot dead at a British Army checkpoint in County Tyrone in 1988.

The start was delayed after Celtic supporters threw dozens of tennis balls on the pitch in a protest over claims that the club is considering appointing Police Scotland assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins in a senior security role. A banner directed at acting chief executive Michael Nicholson read: “Fans or Higgins? Ball’s in your court, Nicholson.”

The Celtic players wasted no time once the action got under way. Jota drilled home the opener in the eighth minute after Ralston’s deflected shot had bounced off the post.

Furuhashi and Stephen Welsh were off target before the Japan forward got away from Lee Ashcroft to head home Ralston’s cross in the 19th minute.

Dundee pulled one back when Mullen marked his first start since suffering an ankle injury in July with his first goal of the season, glancing home from six yards after good wing play from Paul McMullan.

Mullen tried his luck from the centre circle after a loose pass from the visitors but the pressure was coming from the visitors and they twice came close following corners by David Turnbull. Adam Legzdins made a good stop from Cameron Carter-Vickers before Welsh sent a free header wide from five yards.

Celtic finished the game off inside the first five minutes of the second half. Jota volleyed home his sixth goal of the season from close range after getting across his marker to meet Ralston’s cross before the Portuguese winger set up Furuhashi.

The on-loan Benfica player beat a man, played a one-two with Josip Juranovic and cut the ball back for Furuhashi to fire in off the near post.

Celtic conceded after a throw-in on the left wing in the 67th minute. Ashcroft beat Joe Hart to McMullan’s cross to head home.

There was little threat of a sustained comeback though. Jota curled wide after some good skill before being substituted to chants of “Celtic, sign him up”.

Ange Postecoglou had already taken off Furuhashi and Liel Abada and his replacement front three could not add another goal.

The closest they came was when James Forrest rounded Legzdins and cut back for Giorgos Giakoumakis but the Greek striker was leaning back and shot over.