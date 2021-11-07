Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth stalemate sets up FA Cup first-round replay

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 2:35 pm
There was an FA Cup draw at Hillsborough (Will Palmer/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday and League One rivals Plymouth forced a replay after their FA Cup first-round tie ended in a goalless stalemate at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon.

Despite both sides having close chances, neither could find a way past the stubborn defences and will meet at Home Park for the replay.

The visitors carved out an early chance as Panutche Camara and Ryan Hardie played a nice one-two before the former’s tame effort was easily saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The closest that Wednesday came to scoring was through Dennis Adeniran, but his driven effort was well-saved by Michael Cooper as the two sides went into half-time on level terms.

Connor Grant let fly from range early into the second half, but his powerful effort whistled above the crossbar as the League One high-flyers pushed to break the deadlock.

But – after an uninspiring start after the break – the Owls started turning the screw.

Cooper found himself busy after doing well to deny both Liam Palmer and Saido Berahino.

While on-loan Swansea winger Jordan Garrick almost won it for the away side when he latched onto Luke Jephcott’s cut-back but Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing heroically denied the winger as the tie remained level.

