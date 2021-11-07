Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oxford and Bristol Rovers play out entertaining draw

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 3:13 pm
Matt Taylor was on target
Matt Taylor was on target (

Antony Evans converted a penalty three minutes from time, after James Hanson had fouled Aaron Collins, to earn League Two Bristol Rovers a replay against League One Oxford.

Ex-Rovers centre forward Matty Taylor scored one and made one against his old club – and also hit the bar and the post in the entertaining 2-2 draw at the Kassam Stadium.

The striker opened the scoring by turning in Mark Sykes’ low cross to the far post in the 12th minute.

Rovers responded with Evans shooting against the outside of the post, Simon Eastwood tipping over a Paul Coutts effort and Sykes clearing Connor Taylor’s header off the line.

Sam Finley equalised for The Gas in first-half stoppage time with a crisp angled shot from 12 yards.

But Marcus McGuane restored Oxford’s lead six minutes into the second half with an angled drive from a similar position after playing a slick one-two with Taylor.

Gavin Whyte headed Ryan Williams’ cross wide from close range and Sykes fired against the bar as Oxford went in search of a third goal.

Taylor then struck the bar with a brilliant long-range effort, and moments later shot against the upright, before the spot-kick drama.

