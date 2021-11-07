Sheffield Wednesday lacked conviction in final third of cup draw – Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore felt his side lacked conviction in the final third as they recorded a goalless draw with League One rivals Plymouth in the first round of the FA Cup at Hillsborough.

Despite both sides having chances, neither could find a way past the stubborn defences and will meet at Home Park for the replay.

Moore said: “If I have one small critique, it is in the final third we didn’t choose the right pass or get the right touch on the ball.

“The first half was slow from both teams, but I thought we took the game more to them in the second half.

“On the balance of the play, we definitely had the better chances.

“We had two or three chances in the second half that we could have converted better.”

The visitors carved out an early chance as Panutche Camara and Ryan Hardie played a nice one-two before the former’s tame effort was easily saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The closest that Wednesday came to scoring was through Dennis Adeniran, but his driven effort was well-saved by Michael Cooper as the two sides went into half-time on level terms.

Moore added: “While I’m happy that we didn’t lose the game, it’s a clean sheet and it builds that mentality, it was the final third that we could have been more clinical.

“With us being the home team, our initiative was to take the game to them. In the final third, it just seemed to peter out.

“We’ve got to move on because we’ve got another game to look forward to on Tuesday night.”

Jordan Garrick almost won it for the away side late on when he latched onto Luke Jephcott’s cut-back but Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing heroically denied the winger as the tie remained level.

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe said: “We’re in the hat for the next round, it’s always nice.

“I think the performance was OK and in the final third we weren’t as good as we’ve been.

“I thought they came into (the game) in the second half.

“They used all five subs, put lads on with energy and got in our faces. They caused us one or two problems, but we stood up to it.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t go in at half-time at least 1-0 up.

“Jordan Garrick had a great chance at the end, but it looks like he slipped. He didn’t really get a good connection.

“(We’re) pleased that we’ve got a clean sheet. We were solid and resolute. Not so pleased with the performance at the top end of the pitch.

“We need to do better in taking more risks and creating a lot more chances.

“Overall, we weren’t clinical and they weren’t clinical – so 0-0 was a deserved result.”