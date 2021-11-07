Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

West Ham ban two fans over anti-Semitic song on plane

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 4:23 pm Updated: November 7, 2021, 4:35 pm
West Ham have banned two supporters (Mike Hewitt/PA)
West Ham have banned two supporters (Mike Hewitt/PA)

West Ham have confirmed they have banned two supporters who were filmed singing an anti-Semitic song towards a Jewish man on a plane.

Essex Police have also arrested a second man in connection with the incident.

A video emerged on social media on Thursday appearing to show some Hammers supporters on a flight to Belgium singing the offensive song as the man walked down the aisle to take his seat.

The fans on the flight were on their way to watch West Ham play Belgian side Genk in the Europa League.

Manager David Moyes on Friday joined his club in condemning the incident.

“I don’t see our football club being like that. We are a diverse football club. There’s no room for discrimination anywhere,” he said.

A statement from Essex Police read: “Essex Police officers have arrested a second man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport.

“Officers arrested the 26-year-old man as he stepped off a flight from the Netherlands.

“The man has been taken to an Essex Police station where he will be questioned.

“The arrest has been made in connection with our investigation of a video on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board an aeroplane before it departed from Stansted Airport on November 4.

“A 55-year-old man who was arrested on November 5 has been released on bail until December 1. The enquiry is ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]