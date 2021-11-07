Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stockport hit back to earn FA Cup replay with Bolton

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 5:10 pm
Dave Challinor saw his Stockport side hold Bolton (Nigel French/PA).
National League Stockport marked Dave Challinor’s first game as manager by coming from behind to earn a 2-2 FA Cup first-round draw at League One Bolton.

Roared on by 5,000 fans, the Hatters secured a replay at Edgeley Park courtesy of a Ben Whitfield goal in added time at the end of an eventful first half.

Whitfield’s third goal in four games rounded off an entertaining opening half that saw the visitors take the lead, only to be pegged back by a quickfire Wanderers response.

Striker Scott Quigley shot the non-leaguers in front, punishing slack defending to score past former Barrow team-mate Joel Dixon.

Bolton levelled 10 minutes later with Eoin Doyle’s sixth goal of the season after incisive build-up play between Dapo Afolayan and Lloyd Isgrove.

Dangerman Afolayan was also involved as Elias Kachunga netted his first goal for the Trotters and his first for anyone since September 2020.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield man rifled a right-footed shot through Ethan Ross’ legs after the keeper had blocked Afolayan’s shot

Dixon brilliantly kept out Paddy Madden’s header before Quigley and Madden linked up to set up Whitfield for the equaliser.

