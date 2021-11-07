Shrewsbury come from behind to earn comfortable FA Cup victory

Shrewsbury came from behind at non-league Stratford to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win.

The Bards made the perfect start, taking the lead against their League One visitors after just five minutes. A well-worked free-kick was played inside by skipper Will Grocott who collected the return ball from Ash Sammons before placing it beneath keeper Harry Burgoyne.

It took Salop until midway through the first half before they tested Liam O’Brien in the Bards goal, Nathanael Ogbeta having a low shot pushed away, before they levelled on 25 minutes when Ryan Bowman stabbed home from close range.

The visitors upped their game after the break with Bowman claiming his second on 54 minutes, turning in Ogbeta’s left-wing cross.

Steve Cotterill’s side wrapped things up with two stunning long-range strikes. Luke Leahy found the top left-hand corner with a fine 30-yard strike on 57 minutes before Elliott Bennett curled a 25-yard free-kick beyond O’Brien six minutes later.

Bowman should have completed his hat-trick 10 minutes from time but, after turning his man, blazed high over the target.

In the end it was substitute Tom Bloxham who had the final say in the second minute of added on time with a neat finish.