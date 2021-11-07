Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shrewsbury come from behind to earn comfortable FA Cup victory

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 5:18 pm
Ryan Bowman celebrates (PA)
Ryan Bowman celebrates (PA)

Shrewsbury came from behind at non-league Stratford to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win.

The Bards made the perfect start, taking the lead against their League One visitors after just five minutes. A well-worked free-kick was played inside by skipper Will Grocott who collected the return ball from Ash Sammons before placing it beneath keeper Harry Burgoyne.

It took Salop until midway through the first half before they tested Liam O’Brien in the Bards goal, Nathanael Ogbeta having a low shot pushed away, before they levelled on 25 minutes when Ryan Bowman stabbed home from close range.

The visitors upped their game after the break with Bowman claiming his second on 54 minutes, turning in Ogbeta’s left-wing cross.

Steve Cotterill’s side wrapped things up with two stunning long-range strikes. Luke Leahy found the top left-hand corner with a fine 30-yard strike on 57 minutes before Elliott Bennett curled a 25-yard free-kick beyond O’Brien six minutes later.

Bowman should have completed his hat-trick 10 minutes from time but, after turning his man, blazed high over the target.

In the end it was substitute Tom Bloxham who had the final say in the second minute of added on time with a neat finish.

