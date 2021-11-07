Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cotterill relieved as Shrewsbury advance beyond Stratford

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 6:41 pm
Steve Cotterill (PA)
Steve Cotterill (PA)

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill admitted he was a relieved man after his players overcame a nightmare start to win their FA Cup first-round clash at non-league Stratford  5-1.

Will Grocott gave Stratford an early lead before Shrewsbury responded and Ryan Bowman levelled.

Bowman grabbed a second to put Salop ahead before they eased into the hat with further goals from Luke Leahy, Elliott Bennett and Tom Bloxham.

Cotterill said: “I’m happier than what I was after the first 10 minutes, that’s for sure. We said about not giving away any silly free-kicks against a big team.

“Harry (Burgoyne) is disappointed with the shot that’s gone in. It shouldn’t beat him, but he’s not played a lot of regular football. It’s difficult on the keeper, but we gave away a silly free-kick that we didn’t need to give away.

“We gave them a leg-up. What you don’t want then is another goal to go in and, thankfully, that did not happen and we got the equaliser before half-time.

“We were then able to regroup and talk about what we could exploit – and thankfully we did that.”

Stratford manager Paul Davis praised his team despite the heavy defeat.

Davis said: “I’m very proud of the boys – it was all down to a mad eight minutes in the second half.

“Two of the goals you would never have stopped but we’re just disappointed with the goals from crosses because we worked on that in training.

“I’ve just said to the players to be very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

