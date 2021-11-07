Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dave Challinor celebrates positive start to Stockport reign

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 6:43 pm
Dave Challinor got his Stockport reign off to a positive start (Darren Staples/PA).
Dave Challinor got his Stockport reign off to a positive start (Darren Staples/PA).

New Stockport boss Dave Challinor wants his players to put the same “massive effort” they showed in their 2-2 FA Cup draw at Bolton into the fight for promotion from the National League.

Challinor, in his first game in charge following his departure from Hartlepool, saw his side come from behind to earn a first-round replay at League One Bolton.

“It’s a good start,” said Challinor, who insisted the replay at Edgeley Park was of secondary importance to the club’s main goal of regaining their place in the Football League.

“It wasn’t massively about what we could see tactically, it was about the players showing the ingredients required to help us in the league,” he said.

“The FA Cup brings lots in terms of prize money and profile for the football club. But, ultimately, and I have said to the players, the bigger game for us is against Bromley next Saturday under the lights in front of the TV cameras.”

Scott Quigley fired County into a 21st-minute lead before Eoin Doyle and Elias Kachunga put Wanderers in front with two goals in three minutes.

But the visitors, roared on by 5,110 fans in a crowd of 11,183, hit back in first-half added time through Ben Whitfield.

Challinor praised the travelling fans, saying: “If you have got a fan base that turn up in their numbers you have got to use that as a positive and keep them in the game as long as we could.”

Challinor admitted it had been a “whirlwind few days” since agreeing to take over.

“I have never been in bed as early in my whole life,” he joked. “It has been a quick turnaround, but the welcome I have had has been unbelievable.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was relived to be still in the competition but felt his side should have won.

“We controlled the game from start to finish, but it was two mistakes and two sloppy goals that gave them some hope and belief,” he said.

“Before the first one, I don’t think they had any possession. We completely controlled it and looked like we were going to score at any point.

“But, just as we have been doing lately, we blew a big hole in our foot. Then we regathered ourselves and scored two excellent goals.

‘We got ourselves ahead but just before half-time our game management was poor.

“They had a lot of things in their favour. They had amazing support with 5,000 fans, a new manager, their tails were up and they had nothing to lose.

“For large parts, it was quite good and we are still in the hat. But we need to cut out those mistakes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal