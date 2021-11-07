Dave Challinor celebrates positive start to Stockport reign

New Stockport boss Dave Challinor wants his players to put the same “massive effort” they showed in their 2-2 FA Cup draw at Bolton into the fight for promotion from the National League.

Challinor, in his first game in charge following his departure from Hartlepool, saw his side come from behind to earn a first-round replay at League One Bolton.

“It’s a good start,” said Challinor, who insisted the replay at Edgeley Park was of secondary importance to the club’s main goal of regaining their place in the Football League.

“It wasn’t massively about what we could see tactically, it was about the players showing the ingredients required to help us in the league,” he said.

“The FA Cup brings lots in terms of prize money and profile for the football club. But, ultimately, and I have said to the players, the bigger game for us is against Bromley next Saturday under the lights in front of the TV cameras.”

Scott Quigley fired County into a 21st-minute lead before Eoin Doyle and Elias Kachunga put Wanderers in front with two goals in three minutes.

But the visitors, roared on by 5,110 fans in a crowd of 11,183, hit back in first-half added time through Ben Whitfield.

Challinor praised the travelling fans, saying: “If you have got a fan base that turn up in their numbers you have got to use that as a positive and keep them in the game as long as we could.”

Challinor admitted it had been a “whirlwind few days” since agreeing to take over.

“I have never been in bed as early in my whole life,” he joked. “It has been a quick turnaround, but the welcome I have had has been unbelievable.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was relived to be still in the competition but felt his side should have won.

“We controlled the game from start to finish, but it was two mistakes and two sloppy goals that gave them some hope and belief,” he said.

“Before the first one, I don’t think they had any possession. We completely controlled it and looked like we were going to score at any point.

“But, just as we have been doing lately, we blew a big hole in our foot. Then we regathered ourselves and scored two excellent goals.

‘We got ourselves ahead but just before half-time our game management was poor.

“They had a lot of things in their favour. They had amazing support with 5,000 fans, a new manager, their tails were up and they had nothing to lose.

“For large parts, it was quite good and we are still in the hat. But we need to cut out those mistakes.”