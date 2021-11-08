Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals in first game without Odell Beckham Jr

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 12:06 am
Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb (right) scored two touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (Aaron Doster/AP).
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (right) scored two touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (Aaron Doster/AP).

The Cleveland Browns recorded a convincing victory over the Cincinnati Bengals as they began life without Odell Beckham Jr.

Two days on from announcing they were to grant Beckham’s release, the Browns produced their most impressive performance of the NFL season so far to blitz the Bengals 41-16.

Nick Chubb registered two touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring sprint, and there was also one from Donovan Peoples-Jones as he caught a 60-yard delivery from Baker Mayfield.

There was some quirky history made as the Jacksonville Jaguars recorded a surprise 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills, a match in which two players called Josh Allen went head to head.

The Jaguars linebacker sacked and intercepted the Bills quarterback and recovered his fumble – all three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name.

The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-2 after a 34-31 overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints, with Justin Tucker coming up with the game winner.

The Miami Dolphins ended a seven match losing streak as they beat the Houston Texans 17-9.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Falcons won 27-25 against the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 24-6, the Denver Broncos triumphed 30-16 against the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants were 23-16 victors over the Las Vegas Raiders.

