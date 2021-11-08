Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On This Day 2004: Jason Robinson becomes first black player to captain England

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 6:01 am
Jason Robinson was named as England captain for the Test against Canada (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Jason Robinson was named as England captain for the Test against Canada (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Jason Robinson became the first black player to be named as England captain for a rugby union Test on this day in 2004.

The World Cup-winner was handed the role by head coach Andy Robinson in place of the injured Jonny Wilkinson for the Twickenham clash against Canada the following weekend.

Robinson, the Sale Sharks skipper, was also to become the first former rugby league player to lead the national side.

“It’s not something I have deliberately sought but I am understandably excited at the prospect of being England captain at Twickenham on Saturday,” said the full-back, who switched codes in 1999 after a glittering career in the 13-man game with Wigan.

Robinson scored a hat-trick against Canada
Robinson scored a hat-trick against Canada (David Davies/PA)

Robinson went on to mark the occasion in style by scoring a hat-trick in a 70-0 win. Josh Lewsey and Mark Cueto also scored two tries apiece with further touchdowns from Mike Tindall, Charlie Hodgson, Will Greenwood, Lewis Moody and Hugh Vyvyan.

“It’s great to be captain, score three and for the team to play like that is great,” said Robinson, who led England a further six times.

He retired in 2007 having won 51 England caps.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]