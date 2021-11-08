Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango out of Wales squad for Belarus and Belgium clashes

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 6:02 pm
Dylan Levitt is out of the Wales squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango have withdrawn from the Wales squad for the World Cup qualifying matches against Belarus and Belgium.

Manchester United midfielder Levitt, on loan at Dundee United, and Swansea defender Cabango have pulled out due to “injury and personal reasons”, according to the Football Association of Wales.

Robert Page’s men are battling to secure second place in Group E and a spot in the World Cup play-offs in March.

They currently sit in third place behind the Czech Republic but with a game in hand ahead of back-to-back home matches at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales face Belarus on Saturday and group leaders Belgium the following Tuesday.

