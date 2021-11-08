Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Baraclough urges Northern Ireland to finish campaign on a high

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 6:21 pm
Ian Baraclough has told his Northern Ireland side not to take Lithuania for granted (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has urged his side to reverse their recent slide in fortunes as they prepare for back-to-back World Cup qualifiers at Windsor Park next weekend.

Baraclough’s men sit second from bottom in Group C after losses in Switzerland and Bulgaria, and will not take anything for granted against Lithuania on Friday before facing Italy three days later.

Lithuania notched their only points so far with victory over Bulgaria last month and Baraclough told the Irish FA’s official website: “We know the Lithuanians are strong, resolute and really compact.

Millwall’s Daniel Ballard is battling a knee injury (David Davies/PA)

“They had a good result at home to Bulgaria and have a new coach who is starting to implement things that he wants to get across to them, and you can see that.

“We want to finish the campaign on a high. We have two home games with our own fans in the stadium so we want them to go home looking forward to the UEFA Nations League and Euro qualifiers which are coming up.”

Baraclough revealed his only injury concern is Millwall midfielder Dan Ballard, who is battling an ongoing knee issue, but no replacements have yet been called upon.

“We are awaiting news on Dan Ballard relating to an ongoing knee issue so we look forward to an update from his club in due course,” added Baraclough.

