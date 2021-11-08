Early Jordan Turnbull goal lifts Salford to FA Cup win at Dagenham & Redbridge

An early goal from Jordan Turnbull handed League Two strugglers Salford a gritty 1-0 FA Cup win at National League promotion chasers Dagenham & Redbridge.

Salford struck inside three minutes in the final first round tie of the weekend.

Centre-back Turnbull powered home a header from Liam Shephard’s corner-kick.

The Daggers then bossed the remainder of the first half, with Angelo Balanta forcing Connor Ripley into a smart save following a mix-up in the visitors’ defence.

The Salford goalkeeper then produced a superb point-blank stop to keep out Matt Robinson.

Seconds before the interval, Salford almost doubled their lead when Ian Henderson met Aramide Oteh’s cross, only to volley over the top from close range.

An unmarked Oteh missed a terrific opportunity a minute after the restart.

At the other end, Mo Sagaf curled a smart shot narrowly off target.

Salford upped the tempo as they sought a potentially tie-clinching second goal, and substitute Conor McAleny lashed a 20-yard strike just over the top.

Shortly before a delay due to an apparent medical emergency in the crowd in the closing minutes, Ripley shone again when he diverted a header from Callum Reynolds onto a post.