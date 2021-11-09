Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2007: Warren Gatland appointed new Wales head coach

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 6:01 am
On this day in 2007, Warren Gatland was appointed coach of the Wales rugby union national team on a four-year contract (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2007, Warren Gatland was appointed coach of the Wales rugby union national team on a four-year contract (David Davies/PA)

New Zealander Warren Gatland was appointed Wales head coach on this day in 2007 as Welsh rugby looked to rebuild following their early World Cup exit.

A 38-34 defeat to Fiji 41 days earlier saw Wales knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage, with Gareth Jenkins sacked the following morning.

The Welsh Rugby Union launched a global search for his replacement and the process led them 12,000 miles away to a former hooker who had played 17 non-international matches for New Zealand, but never won a Test cap.

Wales v Uruguay – Pool D – 2019 Rugby World Cup – Kumamoto Stadium
Warren Gatland led Wales to three Six Nations Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals during his 12 years in charge (Adam Davy/PA)

Gatland had impressed during a three-year spell in charge of Ireland between 1998 and 2001, including just missing out on the Six Nations title in his final year as England held a superior points difference.

He also led London Wasps to three Premiership titles and the Heineken Cup from 2002-05 before returning to his homeland to coach Waikato.

After signing an initial four-year contract with Wales, a 44-year-old Gatland said: “I feel tremendous pride in coaching Wales and gratitude at the chance to work at the highest level.

“Wales is the sleeping giant of world rugby, I want to achieve potential.”

Gatland made an immediate impact as he led Wales to Grand Slam success in 2008, an achievement he would repeat in 2012 and 2019.

In doing so, Gatland became the first coach to win three Grand Slams in the Five or Six Nations era.

Gatland’s 12-year reign also saw Wales reach the semi-finals of the 2011 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

With countryman Wayne Pivac replacing him in the Wales hot seat, Gatland took charge of Super Rugby side The Chiefs in 2020 and coached the British and Irish Lions for a third time in South Africa this summer.

However, having previously enjoyed a series victory over Australia in 2013 and a drawn series in New Zealand in 2017, Gatland saw his side go down 2-1 to the world champion Springboks.

