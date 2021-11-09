Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Saul Niguez committed to Chelsea despite minimal playing time

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 7:17 am Updated: November 9, 2021, 7:57 am
Saul Niguez has barely featured in the Premier League for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Saul Niguez is prepared to see out the full duration of his season-long loan stay at Chelsea despite a lack of opportunities. The paper says the 26-year-old Spain midfielder is enjoying his time in England and has no plans to return to Atletico Madrid in January, even though he has featured in just two Premier League matches since joining the Blues at the end of the summer transfer window.

Dean Smith File Photos
Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith  is reportedly a target for Norwich (Naomi Baker/PA)

Sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith may not have to wait long for another crack at the Premier League. The Telegraph says Norwich are interested in Smith taking over from former manager Daniel Farke, with club bosses believed to be enamoured with his top-flight experience and coaching reputation.

Newcastle have earmarked Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for a transfer in the winter window, according to The Sun. It is believed the Magpies will be working for a quick switch by agreeing a pre-contract on January 1, with the 26-year-old Albania international reportedly looking for a new challenge.

The paper also says Southampton, Brighton and Brentford have all expressed an interest in 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ben Elliott, though the Blues are keen to tie him down long term.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v Burnley – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Phil Jones has been linked with a move away (Martin Rickett/PA)

Phil Jones: The Sun reports both Watford and Newcastle are eager to bring the Manchester United defender in on loan.

Dusan Vlahovic: La Nazione, via the Daily Express, says Tottenham will need to pay £60m to beat Arsenal to the Fiorentina forward’s signature.

