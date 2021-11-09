Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Ramprakash returns to Middlesex as short-term batting coach

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 10:27 am
Mark Ramprakash is returning to Middlesex (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mark Ramprakash is returning to Middlesex (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mark Ramprakash has returned to his first club Middlesex as a short-term batting coach over the winter.

Ramprakash left his role as England’s national lead batting coach in 2019 and will now rejoin the county he first represented as a 17-year-old.

The 52-year-old spent 14 seasons at Lord’s before departing for Surrey and worked on the coaching staff between 2012 and 2014.

“I am delighted to have been asked to wear the three Seaxes again and support the Middlesex players and staff in their winter programme,” said the former Test batter.

“They are a talented bunch and I look forward to helping them in their journey to be the best they can be and achieve their potential.”

Interim head coach Alan Coleman, who recently stepped in following Stuart Law’s departure, added: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Ramps back to the club to help our batting group over the winter months.

“His knowledge of batting at Lord’s will be invaluable, and I’m certain his energy and love of the game will rub off on our group. It will be a pleasure for us all to work with him, and I can’t wait to see him in action.”

