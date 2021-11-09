Daniel Farke leaves Norwich ‘with great pride’

Daniel Farke believes he can leave Norwich with pride after being sacked on Saturday after four years in charge.

The 45-year-old was axed as Canaries boss following their 2-1 win over Brentford, their first of the Premier League campaign after a run of 10 games without victory.

The German took over in 2017 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League and one relegation back to the Championship.

Norwich signed the likes of Milot Rashica, Ozan Kabak and Billy Gilmour in an attempt to strengthen following their promotion last season but Farke was sacked with the club bottom of the league.

Farke said in a statement: “We, and by that I mean our coaching staff of Edmund Riemer, Christopher John, Chris Domogalla and myself, have had a great time at Norwich which has now come to an end.

“We leave Norwich with great pride. Having worked for this exceptional club for almost four-and-a-half years means a lot to us.

“Our special thanks go to the fans who have always supported the team and us, making the many great moments at Carrow Road unforgettable. Two promotions to the Premier League together will connect us forever.

“Working with the players was a great pleasure during all that time, as we had great trust in each other.

“We wish the team all the best and we are confident that they will be successful as the team spirit in the dressing room is second to none.

“Football is a short-term business and for that we were quite long term in Norwich because it was made possible by Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones and Stuart Webber.

“Goodbye, Canaries. We’ll see you again.”