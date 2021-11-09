Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jacob Brown reveals his family were in tears following his Scotland call-up

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 11:25 am
Stoke’s Jacob Brown, left, is in the Scotland squad for the first time (Leila Coker/PA)
Stoke’s Jacob Brown, left, is in the Scotland squad for the first time (Leila Coker/PA)

Jacob Brown revealed his family were in tears when they found out he had been called up by Scotland.

The 23-year-old Stoke forward was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

Yorkshireman Brown, who is eligible for Scotland through his Scottish mother, was thrilled to get the call.

Speaking to the Scottish Football Association after his first day with the squad at their training base in Spain, he said: “It’s a bit surreal at the minute, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet.

“I don’t know how to put it into words. This is brand new for me. Nothing like this has ever happened. I’m looking forward to experiencing it and enjoying it.

“I only found out the day before the squad was announced that I was going to be in it. The gaffer rang me and had a chat and then it was announced.

“When I found out, I rang my family. My mum is from Glasgow so she was over the moon for me. A lot of the family were in tears when they found out because it’s obviously such a big moment for me and everyone around me. Everyone’s really proud.”

Brown was previously in contention for a Scotland Under-21s call-up but it never materialised. He is delighted to finally get the chance to break into the international scene.

He said: “When I thought I was going to be in the Under-21s squad, it was a great moment for me at the time and then when it was announced that I wasn’t in it, I was disappointed.

“That was a few years ago so I’ve just kept working hard, hoping the opportunity would come, so to be here now is unreal.

“Now that I’m here I just want to work hard, try and impress on the training, settle in with the lads and if I do get an opportunity, just give it all I’ve got.”

Brown is an attacking colleague of 34–year-old former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher at Stoke.

He said: “Fletch has said a lot of good things about me. He’s just a top guy.

“Playing with him has helped my performance massively because he’s such a good player with a lot of experience. He’s someone I look up to and try to learn as much as I can from on and off the pitch.”

