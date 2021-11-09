Eddie Hearn expects Fury-Joshua hype to ramp up again if both win next fights

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects the hype around a Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua super-fight to ramp up again should both win their next bouts.

Joshua has a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for the spring after losing his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in September.

Fury, after his victory over Deontay Wilder, is set to face Dillian Whyte with his fellow Brit looking like his next mandatory challenger.

“Dillian Whyte now looks like he will fight Tyson Fury, AJ faces Usyk and then I expect the winner to fight the winner for the undisputed (title),” Hearn told the PA news agency.

Eddie Hearn is Anthony Joshua’s promoter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It could be Dillian Whyte against AJ, it could be Fury against AJ, it could be Usyk against Fury. Who knows?

“The hype will always be there and anything can happen, especially in the heavyweight division.”

On how soon a super-fight could be set up, Hearn added: “It is really only about money and timing.

“AJ was taking care of all his mandatory defences and ended up losing one of those because he wanted to fight for the undisputed championship.

“We will see if those belts remain in place: it’s a tough fight for Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte, AJ has to beat Usyk and then it is going to be really interesting who comes out on top.”

Hearn was speaking at a press conference ahead of Derek Chisora’s December 18 Manchester Arena rematch with Joseph Parker, whose ambitions to regain a world title could yet put him in the firing line of Joshua.

“Chisora is kind of past that stage of ‘What happens for Derek next?’,” said Hearn.

“Joseph Parker wants to win the world heavyweight title again. If he can win this fight he is going to be knocking on the door.

“For him certainly victory against Chisora would put his name in the hat as a worthy challenger for those belts.”