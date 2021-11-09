Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes to step down after 17 years

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 4:51 pm
Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes has announced he is to leave the club (Dave Thompson/PA)
Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes is set to step down after more than 17 years at the club to take up a role with the Premier League.

Scholes assumed the role in 2004 and during his tenure the club enjoyed a 10-year stint in the top flight.

The 56-year-old said: “Making the decision to leave the club after a long time has been extremely difficult but I feel the time is right to embrace the new challenge that my role with the Premier League will give me.”

Stoke joint-chairman John Coates paid tribute to Scholes’ reign during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

Coates said: “Tony and I have enjoyed a close working relationship and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the club over the past 17 years.

“I am grateful to Tony for the professionalism, expertise and dedication he has brought to his role. I will be sorry to see him leave but wish him the best for the future on behalf of everyone at Stoke City.”

