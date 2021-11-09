Liverpool end investigation into alleged spitting incident in Man City match

Liverpool have closed their investigation into allegations Manchester City’s backroom staff were spat at after finding no evidence to support the claims.

A complaint was made by the visitors following an incident in last month’s 2-2 draw.

However, it is understood there was no mention of being spat at in subsequent interviews and statements received from City staff and the club did not report the incident to police.

Evidence did find aggressive behaviour, in the form of shouting and gestures, by two fans and they have been moved from their seats behind the dugouts.

Full details of the investigation have been passed to the Football Association.

“We have now completed a full and thorough investigation following a complaint of an alleged incident near the dugout area at our fixture against Manchester City at Anfield last month,” said a Liverpool statement.

“The evidence gathered was substantial and included statements from Manchester City’s backroom staff, supporters, stewards, unredacted video footage and CCTV recordings.

“We have followed the club’s official sanctions processes and appropriate actions have been taken based on the evidence gathered and information received from the complainant.

“We would like to thank all parties who have supported this investigation and now consider this matter closed.”