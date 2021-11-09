Rashford’s MBE, Beckham’s mess and Fury’s torture – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 9.

Football

Marcus Rashford, MBE.

An honour to spend the morning with you @KensingtonRoyal thank you for making the day so special for me and mum 🎖 very proud https://t.co/BqpYrttK80 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 9, 2021

A shining example to all of us 🌟 Dr Marcus Rashford MBE everybody 🎖👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/dEVSzr1p8l — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 9, 2021

Congratulations @MarcusRashford 🎖 Keep continuing the vital work you are doing for vulnerable children across the UK pic.twitter.com/VO0J13LqQM — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 9, 2021

Making a Christmas tree ‘Golden Balls’ style

Phil Foden scored a worldie in training.

Gary Neville stuck with his stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Never. Thank you for asking though 👍 https://t.co/z5Xr4KGGWu — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 9, 2021

It’s just always been the same at this point hasn’t it .. Its just memories are short pic.twitter.com/KHjtARd3A9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 9, 2021

Will Romelu Lukaku be fit soon?

Virgil Van Dijk found himself on the side of a building.

Angelo Ogbonna made a vow to West Ham fans.

Unfortunately my knee forces me to take a break and return asap to fight with you.Of course I am devastated I can't continue our battle from the field, but, as a fighter, I’ll be back and till my return I’ll be supporting the team in this truly special year.See you soon guys⚒️ pic.twitter.com/ZZbf0Z64KG — Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) November 9, 2021

Declan Rice offered support to his injured team-mate.

We are all with you brother! The fact you even carried on for a couple of minutes shows the type of character you are. Big love oggy❤️👊🏼 https://t.co/ZaJQOfVI1U — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 9, 2021

Crystal Palace remembered victims of the Croydon tram crash.

Our community stands together, five years on ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/rQ1zmsDbCF — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo was extra happy to be back home.

Bom dia 🇵🇹 É sempre uma felicidade extra quando estou de volta ao meu país! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VgJq5ttGYB — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 9, 2021

John Terry teed off.

Eddie Howe started work at Newcastle.

The boss gets to work. 👊 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rNcZLyTjEi — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 9, 2021

Cricket

Jason Roy commented on his World Cup-ending injury.

Boxing

The older Fury sibling gets Tommy into shape.

There’s no easy way out 🎶 🎶🎶🎶there’s no short cut road 🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶@tommytntfury working hard in the Bay area! @jakepaul will find out the hard way that you can’t play Boxing.!! @WBCBoxing pic.twitter.com/qbudrQx1Ya — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 9, 2021

Tyson also fondly remembered flooring Deontay Wilder.

Nicola Adams reflected on a big night.

Last night was EPIC! I can’t believe I attended my own movie premier, I’m feeling so grateful right now. I’m so happy everyone that came loved it and I’m excited for you all to see it 12th of November.#LIONESS THE NICOLA ADAMS STORY 🦁 🤟🏾OUT THIS FRIDAY on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/pXh8uoIZzt — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) November 9, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor threw weights around like they were smarties.

Throw weights around like they are smarties with @McGregorFast 💪 pic.twitter.com/DGPOzjSwQJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2021

Formula One

Sergio Perez was still reflecting on a brilliant home grand prix.

Uno de los momentos más especiales de toda mi carrera, compartir esto con Carlos Slim, quien desde el día 1 creyó en mí y se preocupó no solo por mi carrera profesional, sino que me guió en lo personal. Solo puedo decirte en nombre de todo México: ¡Muchas Gracias! 🇲🇽#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/bHJcz4SrmX — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 9, 2021

George Russell already had one eye on this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.