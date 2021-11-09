Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr inspire Chelsea to ruthless win over Servette

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 8:01 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 8:23 pm
Sam Kerr struck twice for Chelsea (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Sam Kerr struck twice for Chelsea (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr each scored twice as Chelsea produced a first-half blitz en route to thrashing Servette 7-0 in Geneva in their third Women’s Champions League group match.

Following the 1-0 Women’s Super League win at Aston Villa on Saturday, boss Emma Hayes had said in the build-up to this contest that she wanted Chelsea to be “more relentless after the first goal”.

She subsequently saw her team, last season’s Champions League runners-up, deliver in emphatic fashion, with Melanie Leupolz’s eighth-minute strike to open the scoring being added to five times in the first half.

Three of those came in a flurry between the 16th and 20th minutes, starting with Kirby, who had hit the bar at 0-0, firing past Ines Pereira having been teed up by Kerr.

Two minutes later Kerr got on the scoresheet herself with a close-range finish from Leupolz’s cut-back, and the Australian then swiftly netted again for 4-0, prodding in following a lofted ball from Kirby.

There was only brief respite for Servette – Champions League debutants last season and beaten 3-0 by Juventus and 5-0 by Wolfsburg in their opening two games of this campaign – before the visitors scored another, with Kirby dinking in number five in the 26th minute.

Jessie Fleming then struck past Pereira from a tight angle to make it 6-0 with seven minutes of normal time to go before the break.

Reiten added Chelsea's seventh
Reiten added Chelsea’s seventh (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Five minutes into the second half the advantage was extended further as Kerr sent the ball across the box, Kirby left it and Guro Reiten side-footed in.

While further goals looked more than likely at that point, the closest Chelsea got to an eighth was Drew Spence rattling the bar with a shot in the 64th minute, shortly before Hayes brought on Maren Mjelde for her long-awaited return to action after injury.

Chelsea now have seven points from three Group A games, having previously drawn 3-3 with Wolfsburg and then won 2-1 at Juventus. Their next match in the pool is against Servette at Kingsmeadow a week on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]