Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2014: David Moyes takes Real Sociedad job

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 6:01 am
David Moyes was sacked by Real Sociedad 364 days after being appointed head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
David Moyes was sacked by Real Sociedad 364 days after being appointed head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)

David Moyes was announced as Real Sociedad’s new head coach on this day in 2014 just over six months after being sacked by Manchester United.

Moyes’ new role in LaLiga was his first job since departing Old Trafford, where he had spent nine months in charge after replacing Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sociedad were lying 15th in the Spanish top flight at the time, with nine points from 11 matches.

Moyes, right, was appointed as Real Sociedad's head coach six months after being sacked by Manchester United
Moyes, right, was appointed as Real Sociedad’s head coach six months after being sacked by Manchester United (Real Sociedad handout)

The first two months of Moyes’ first managerial role outside the UK yielded a creditable draw against derby rivals Athletic Bilbao and a memorable 1-0 home win against Barcelona.

But their season fizzled out and after a 12th-placed finish the Basque side started the following campaign slowly.

Three months into the 2015-16 season, La Real were above the relegation zone on goal difference following a dismal 2-0 defeat against Las Palmas.

Sociedad sacked Moyes three days later on November 9, 2015.

The former Everton boss returned to the Premier League with Sunderland in 2016, but left the following year after they were relegated.

Moyes is currently in his second spell in charge of West Ham after replacing Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019.

The 58-year-old Scot has transformed the Hammers from Premier League relegation candidates into top-four challengers, with Sunday’s 3-2 home win against Liverpool lifting them into third place.