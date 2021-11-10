Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Manchester United bosses open to substantial Paul Pogba offer

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 7:15 am
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba during the UEFA Champions League, Group F match at the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo (Francesco Scaccianoce/PA)
What the papers say

Paul Pogba‘s spell at Old Trafford could soon be coming to an end. According to the Daily Star, club bosses would be open to a sizable offer for the 28-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, but concerns over signing a replacement means they would prefer to keep him for the rest of the season and let him leave for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Staying with United, the Daily Express, via AS, says the Red Devils are hopeful of beating Chelsea to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. It is believed club bosses are fearful of United, who are in dire need of a defender, making a move for the 22-year-old in January – potentially interrupting the club’s LaLiga title charge.

Jules Kounde File Photo
Manchester United could swoop on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde (PA Wire via DPA)

The Daily Mail reports Aaron Ramsey could be on the verge of a Premier League return. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says Juventus are eager to move the 30-year-old midfielder on in January after his injury-plagued stint with the club, with Newcastle already touted as a potential destination.

The Daily Express says Newcastle could land Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer if the 24-year-old winger does not re-sign with Barcelona.

Aston Villa v West Ham United – Premier League – Villa Park
West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar (right) (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, but are not planning a January move for the 24-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arsenal v Leeds United – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Emirates Stadium
Borussia Monchengladbach are circling Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Nketiah: Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a January bid for the Arsenal striker, reports The Sun.

Giovanni Simeone: The Daily Express says the Cagliari striker, on loan at Verona, is at the top of West Ham’s striker shortlist.

