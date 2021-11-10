Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Ex-Manchester United and Wales star Mickey Thomas celebrates being cancer free

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 12:23 pm
Former Wales star Mickey Thomas has announced he is now cancer free (Malcolm Croft/PA)
Former Manchester United and Wales star Mickey Thomas has announced he is cancer free after suffering from the disease.

Thomas, 67, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in January 2019 and began treatment the following month.

“Great result yesterday – after CT scan my results came back and now I’m cancer free. So happy,” Thomas wrote on his personal Twitter account.

He posted in February 2019 that he planned to beat cancer “in 90 minutes with no extra time and penalties”.

Thomas won 51 caps for Wales and spent three years at United between 1978 and 1981, making over 100 appearances for the Red Devils while being a huge fans’ favourite.

United responded to Thomas’ update by tweeting: “Fabulous news, Mickey. All the best from everyone at the club.”

Thomas also played for Everton, Brighton, Stoke, Chelsea, West Brom, Derby, Shrewsbury and Leeds, as well as spending nine seasons with Wrexham across two spells.

The winger famously scored the equaliser with a superb free-kick when Wrexham, then of the fourth tier, knocked out league champions Arsenal in the 1992 FA Cup third round.

He made his final appearance as a 38-year-old in 1993.

Thomas then embarked on a successful career in the media, both in Manchester and Wales.