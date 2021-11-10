Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

DCMS receives report from Yorkshire into Azeem Rafiq’s racism complaints

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 1:12 pm
The Yorkshire case will be discussed at a DCMS hearing next week (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Yorkshire case will be discussed at a DCMS hearing next week (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee has confirmed it is now in possession of the report into Azeem Rafiq’s racism case against Yorkshire.

The parliamentary group will hold an evidence session on Tuesday into the wide-ranging allegations of institutionalised racism against Yorkshire and had called on the club to share a full and unredacted copy of the independent investigation beforehand.

Newly installed Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel said he had obliged during a press conference on Monday but the committee were initially unable to confirm receipt.

That has now been cleared up, with DCMS committee chair Julian Knight stating: “I can confirm that the DCMS Committee has received the report from Yorkshire County Cricket Club about its investigation into complaints brought by Azeem Rafiq. We will use the contents of the report to inform our hearing next week.

“Any questions about the report’s publication should be put to YCCC. We will not be commenting further in advance of the hearing.”

Yorkshire have also shared the full report with Rafiq’s representatives, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Lord Kamlesh Patel is the new chair at Yorkshire
Lord Kamlesh Patel is the new chair at Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rafiq is set to appear in front of Knight’s committee alongside Patel’s predecessor Roger Hutton, who resigned over the episode, and key figures from the Yorkshire board.

Chief executive Mark Arthur, who has so far resisted calls to follow Hutton’s lead, is expected to appear but under-fire director of cricket Martyn Moxon is currently signed off from work with a “stress-related illness”.

Yorkshire announced on Tuesday that head coach Andrew Gale had been suspended over a historic tweet, allegations unrelated to Rafiq’s claims.

More from the Press and Journal