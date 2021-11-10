Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Jay hungry for more with high-flying Exeter

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 2:37 pm
Matt Jay is in great form for Exeter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Exeter captain Matt Jay believes the club’s unbeaten run shows the progress being made at St James Park and insisted everyone is determined to keep going.

Liverpool’s defeat at West Ham on Sunday saw their 25-match streak without a defeat end, which means the Grecians now boast the best record across teams in England’s top four divisions.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie with Bristol Rovers, Matt Taylor’s side had gone 16 games without losing in all competitions since they suffered a 3-0 reverse at Leyton Orient in August.

Jay told the PA news agency: “It was something the players weren’t really aware of up until recently and with Liverpool losing at the weekend we have the record at the moment, so we are in a good place.

“Looking back, we would have liked to have won a couple more of the games we did draw but the unbeaten record speaks for itself and says where we are as a club and team.

“We are in a good place and we have recruited some brilliant players. The staff has remained the same which helps, so we want to keep this going, turn a few of those draws into wins and hopefully find ourselves higher up the table before getting through the cup games.”

Taylor’s side are fourth in Sky Bet League Two after 15 games with eight draws stopping them from being in the automatic promotion places.

While Exeter would welcome a trip to Wembley through the Papa John’s Trophy, Jay admitted they would prefer to avoid the play-offs if possible having come up short under the arch during three of the last five seasons.

“Let’s try and avoid Wembley. If we could avoid that at all costs and go up automatically that would be good,” the attacker added.

“The aim is definitely promotion. Where we are as a club and how it is run, there is everything in place for us to go up.”

Leading Exeter back to League One would be extra special for Jay after he came through the youth team and was this summer made captain.

It has not always been straightforward for the 25-year-old since his debut in 2013 but after he scored 20 times last season, he has picked up where he left off to already reach nine goals this term and continue his best run of form.

Jay admitted: “It was probably the greatest achievement of my career so far and a real privilege to lead the team out for the first game of the season.

“I try to lead from the front with the way I play and it is something I am learning every week. I am really enjoying it and I am very honoured to be captaining this great team.”

While Jay is relishing his time in Devon, a close friend in Ollie Watkins is going through a tricky spell.

