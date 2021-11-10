Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Underhill warns England team-mates not to get carried away against Australia

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 10:01 pm
Sam Underhill has warned England not to get carried away against Australia (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Underhill has warned England not to get carried away against Australia (Adam Davy/PA)

Sam Underhill has urged England to strike the right emotional pitch in their battle of manhood against Australia.

At Twickenham on Saturday the old rivals lock horns for the first time since the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup when Eddie Jones’ men emerged emphatic 40-16 winners.

Underhill was among the stars as England’s charge to the final truly lifted off and while he knows the value of passion, he understands it can be a double-edged sword.

“There’s a massive bit of competition there. It brings an emotional edge to the game, which in a contact sport is always a useful thing to have,” the Bath flanker said.

“There is room for emotion in sport but there is already enough of it when you have got 30 fairly testosterone-fuelled blokes on the pitch. I don’t think you need much more emotion in the first place.

“Australia are a tough team. They’re aggressive, physical, they contest the breakdown a lot and they are a dangerous attacking team.

“When they’ve got the ball they’ve got brilliant individuals who can break tackles. Michael Hooper is one of the guys, as a young player, I would look up to.

Eddie Jones
England have a good record against Australia under head coach Eddie Jones (John Walton/PA)

“He has been outstanding for a long time so it’s great to play against a guy like him.”

Under Eddie Jones, England have developed a remarkable record against Australia that now stands at an immaculate seven wins from as many appearances and that sequence is expected to be extended at Twickenham on Saturday.

“I haven’t played them seven times so for me it’s not something I think about too much,” Underhill said.

“I don’t think form matters too much. It’s a bit of a hot-hand fallacy, you’ve got to turn up on the day.

Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell is expected to return for England against Australia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“What someone has done in a previous game doesn’t matter too much in my opinion, you’re only as good as your next game and that’s the attitude we’re taking into it.”

Jones on Thursday morning names his team to face Australia with Owen Farrell expected to be restored at fly-half after missing the Tonga rout because of a false-positive Covid test.

“Owen’s a brilliant guy to have around. He’s very influential, he’s a very motivational character, he works hard, drives people around him and he brings a good sense of calm,” Underhill said.

More from the Press and Journal