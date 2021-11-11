Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Huge Paul Pogba demand in contract talks

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 7:15 am
What does the future hold for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba? (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

The Paul Pogba contract roller coaster has taken another surprising turn, with reports out of France indicating the 28-year-old wants to renew his contract with Manchester United – albeit with a caveat. Metro, citing L’Equipe, says Pogba is demanding he overtakes team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to become the Premier League’s highest-paid player. It comes after a report earlier this week claimed United bosses were open to receiving a substantial offer for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Raheem Sterling could be considered for a potential loan move to Barcelona in January, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing a report from Marca, the paper says the LaLiga giants are eager to bolster their front line with an experienced, out-of-favour forward who would be open to a loan move until the end of the season, with Sterling earmarked as a perfect fit.

Adrien Rabiot is a target for Newcastle
Adrien Rabiot is reportedly a target for Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Mail, via Calciomercato, reports Newcastle are eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. It is believed Juventus would be willing to sell the 26-year-old for about £12.8m, though Real Madrid are also said to be keeping an eye on his situation.

The paper also says Liverpool are interested in Fulham’s 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

England v Croatia – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group D – Wembley Stadium
Liverpool are weighing up a move for Marcelo Brozovic (Nick Potts/PA)

Dusan Vlahovic: Tuttosport says the Fiorentina forward remains a high priority for Juventus, despite a wealth of interest from Premier League clubs.

Marcelo Brozovic: Liverpool are considering a January move for the Inter Milan midfielder as potential cover for their missing Africa Cup of Nations players, reports the Daily Star.