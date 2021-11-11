Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard’s ups and downs in the Premier League

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 12:47 pm
Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard’s Premier League career had its ups and downs (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has returned to the Premier League after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract to become Aston Villa’s head coach.

Here, the PA news agency takes a brief look at the ex-England international’s ups and downs in the English top flight.

HIGHS

Premier League debut

One of the enduring images of Gerrard’s long career was of him scoring a penalty in the 4-1 humiliation of arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2009 before running away kissing the Liverpool crest on his shirt and then planting another on a television camera in front of the away fans.

Made captain

Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia exchange the captain's armband
Gerrard took the captain’s armband from Sami Hyypia (Peter Byrne/PA)

Having served his apprenticeship as vice-captain the previous year, boyhood Reds fan Gerrard was handed the armband in October 2003 when manager Gerard Houllier decided to replace Sami Hyypia as skipper. “It was a big moment for me – one of the best days of my life really,” said Gerrard.

Derby hat-trick

Gerrard was always the man for the moment and on David Moyes’ 10-year anniversary at Everton, the midfielder stole the headlines on his 400th appearance for the club with a first Anfield derby hat-trick in 77 years in march 2012. A cool lob over Tim Howard was followed by clinical finishes from Luis Suarez assists.

LOWS

First sending off

Gerrard made his name as a combative midfielder and eight career red cards almost came with the territory. His first was as a 19-year-old when he came off the bench in the second half of a 1999 Merseyside derby at Anfield and, with his side losing, was dismissed for a reckless 90th-minute lunge on Kevin Campbell.

Horror tackle on Naysmith

Steven Gerrard tackles Gary Naysmith
Gerrard’s two-footed tackle on Gary Naysmith resulted in a retrospective ban (Phil Noble/PA)

Matches against Everton always raised the local lads’ blood pressure but Gerrard overstepped the mark with an ugly two-footed tackle on Gary Naysmith. The incident in December 2002 was missed by referee Graham Poll but an FA disciplinary panel retrospectively banned him for three matches.

United drubbing

Old Trafford holds mixed emotions for Gerrard and this was one of his lowest in April 2003. Hyypia was sent off after just four minutes and Liverpool went on to lose 4-0, their heaviest defeat for 50 years to their arch-rivals.

Title dreams slip away

The one trophy missing from Gerrard’s considerable playing CV was a league title and he came so close in 2014. Brendan Rodgers’ side were on a 16-match unbeaten run in late April and top of the table with three matches to go. Gerrard’s stumble allowed Demba Ba to score the crucial first goal at Anfield which led to a 2-0 defeat, taking their destiny out of Liverpool’s hands, and remains an incident still recounted by opposition fans.

More red mist

Manchester United’s Ander Herrera is fouled by Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard
Gerrard was sent off just 38 seconds after coming on at half-time against Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

As Gerrard’s career began to wind down, Rodgers began to use him sparingly and was benched for the March 2015 Anfield meeting with United. Trailing 1-0, the frustrated captain was introduced for the start of the second half but lasted just 38 seconds before being sent off for a stamp on Ander Herrera.

