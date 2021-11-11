Burton to assess Lucas Akins ahead of Charlton clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Burton will check on Lucas Akins ahead of the visit of Charlton.

Forward Akins missed last weekend’s FA Cup win at Fleetwood with a neck injury.

Jonny Smith returns from suspension but Tom Hamer is banned after collecting five yellow cards.

Tom O’Connor is fit after going off with a knock against Wigan a fortnight ago.

Charlton will be without Wales defender Chris Gunter and Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington, who are on international duty.

Johnnie Jackson made nine changes for the FA Cup win over Havant & Waterlooville so the likes of Craig MacGillivray and Jason Pearce are likely to return.

Long-term absentees Sam Lavelle, Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey remain sidelined for the Addicks.

But Adam Matthews and Jonathan Leko are close to returning.