Carlisle without Lukas Jensen for Cumbrian derby

Carlisle goalkeeper Lukas Jensen will be unavailable for the Cumbrian derby against Barrow through injury.

The 22-year-old Burnley loanee has suffered a wrist problem which will require surgery.

Midfielder Daniel Devine is in contention to feature after an impressive performance in Carlisle’s 2-0 win over Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Jordan Gibson came off the bench on Tuesday to score and may also feature at the weekend.

Barrow will make the short trip to Brunton Park without striker Dimitri Sea.

The 20-year-old French forward had returned to France for a short period but Barrow boss Mark Cooper said he has “gone missing” after he failed to report back to training on Monday.

Winger Jordan Stevens will be looking to start after scoring the winner in stoppage time in the Bluebirds’ midweek victory over Leicester Under-23s.

Forward Offrande Zanzala returned in their 4-0 FA Cup win at Banbury and is set for his first League Two appearance since mid-October.